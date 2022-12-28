After receiving a legal license from the State government this week, an arms and ammunition dealer shop has come up for the first time in history in Meghalaya's Ri Bhoi District.

Jirang Constituency legislator, Sosthenes Sohtun inaugurated the ammunition dealer shop which is named M/s East India Arms.

During the day, the local MDC of Jirang Constituency Victor Ranee, Dilip Kharkrang, and other well-known personalities attended the programme.

''The arms and ammunitions and bullets will not be sold in the open and not to anyone except for those who have obtained a legal license from the government,'' said Kharkrang while addressing the gathering.

The firing guns include two barrels of arms, pistols, and bullets, whereby those guns utilized by government personnel, the armed police, and the army will not be sold.

The arms will be sold only to those residents of Ri Bhoi who had a license issued by the government, whereas they will not be sold to people from other districts.

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