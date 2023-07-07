The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on July 7 forecasted another spell of torrential rains between July 7 and July 11 in Assam along with the rest of the northeastern states.

As per the report, thunderstorms and lightning are very likely to occur at isolated places over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura. 2) Heavy to very heavy rain is very likely to occur at isolated places over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam & Meghalaya. 3) Heavy rain is very likely to occur at isolated places over Nagaland, Manipur and Mizoram.



Also Read: PM Modi praises Assam's first methanol export to Bangladesh

Although the flood situation in Assam has improved in certain areas, the scenario might worsen again due to the impending rains. As a result, a severe flood alert has been issued in Assam, with the Brahmaputra River predicted to increase by 5-20 cm on July 7.

A statement issued by the Regional Meteorological Department (RMC), Guwahati, said: “Widespread rainfall activity with heavy to very heavy rainfall and thunderstorm with lightning is very likely to occur over NE region as strong low-level southerly and southwesterly winds from the Bay of Bengal to Northeast India is very likely to continue during the next 5 days.”

