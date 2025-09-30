MHA invokes legal assistance treaty with Singapore to probe Zubeen Garg’s death

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has formally invoked the Mutual Legal Assistance Treaty (MLAT) with Singapore in connection with the FIR lodged by Assam Police over the untimely demise of singer Zubeen Garg.

In an official communication dated September 30, 2025, the MHA’s IS-II Division/Legal Cell forwarded a Mutual Legal Assistance (MLA) request to the High Commission of India in Singapore, seeking legal cooperation from the Republic of Singapore in the investigation of Case FIR 18/2025.

The request, signed by Under Secretary Parveen Singh, has been addressed to T. Prabhakar, First Secretary (Commerce) at the High Commission of India in Singapore.

The Ministry has asked the mission to forward the original MLA request to the Attorney General of Singapore, who serves as the Central Authority for such matters.



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“It is requested that the original Mutual Legal Assistance Request may please be forwarded to the Attorney General of Singapore suitably indicating the requirements of the attached MLA request. On receipt of the response or execution report, the same may be forwarded to this Ministry for onward transmission to the Investigating Agency,” the letter states.

Copies of the MLA request have also been shared with the Assam Home Department, the Assam Police Headquarters, the CID, the CBI, and the Ministry of External Affairs for necessary follow-up and coordination.

The move comes as Assam Police continues to investigate the circumstances surrounding Garg’s death in Singapore earlier this year.

The MLAT route is expected to facilitate the collection of crucial evidence and testimonies under Singaporean jurisdiction, which are required for advancing the probe in India.