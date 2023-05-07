Assam Police on May 6 arrested Guwahati based doctor Sangeeta Dutta from Meghalaya border in connection to the case of child abuse.

Dr Sangeeta along with her husband Dr Waliul Islam were accused of abusing their adopted minor daughter. Meanwhile, Dr Sangeeta was on the run and hiding in a house at Umsning in Meghalaya’s Ribhoi. However, the police were able to track her down and brought her to the Paltam Bazar police station at night.

Dr. Waliul, Sangeeta's husband, is being held by the police for five days in connection with the case. In the meantime, Lakshmi Rai, the caretaker who was also allegedly involved in the case, has been taken into custody by the court.

The doctor couple duo are accused for their alleged involvement in a child abuse case and the matter came to light after child rights activist Miguel Das Queah took to social media and informed about the incident.

As per allegations, the doctor couple tied their adopted daughter on their terrace in the blaring heat as punishment for being naughty.

Also read : Assam: Guwahati-based doctor couple detained for assaulting a minor