One person died while another injured in a fresh border related violence that erupted at Panbari near Jairampur in Dhemaji district of Assam

As per reports, according to initial reports, miscreants from border area between Arunachal and Assam came in and opened fired on the three people on the Assam side who were planting trees and saplings.

The deceased person has been identified as Boga Chutia of Assam who was planting trees as part of World Environment Day celebrations along the Assam-Arunachal border. On the other hand, two persons have been reported injured identified as Pushpa Gogoi and Montu Gogoi. The injured have been rushed to the nearest hospital for treatment.

Meanwhile, reports have suggested that three more individuals have been abducted by unidentified miscreants. Security forces along the border have launched a search operation to trace the abducted persons.

Informing about the incident, Assam Education Minister Ranoj Pegu took to Twitter and said, "I strongly condemn the act of violence at the Panbari area of the Asam-Arunachal border in Dhemaji, where one person named Boga Chutia of Borbila Chutiakari village of my constituency has been killed, and 3 persons - Monitu Gogoi, Puspa Gogoi and Akoni Gohain of Milonpur village have been injured. District Admin and @DhemajiPolice are on the spot. @himantabiswa @PradanBaruah".

I strongly condemn the act of violence at the Panbari area of the Asam-Arunachal border in Dhemaji, where one person named Boga Chutia of Borbila Chutiakari village of my constituency has been killed, and 3 persons - Monitu Gogoi, Puspa Gogoi and Akoni Gohain of Milonpur village… — Ranoj Pegu (@ranojpeguassam) June 5, 2023

Also read : Another train derails in Odisha days after horrific triple train crash