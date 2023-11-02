Two Indian Army officers have returned the belongings of a missing soldier to his family in Assam's Dhemaji district. The soldier, Gautam Rajbongshi, disappeared in Ladakh after an avalanche struck near Mount Kun during a routine training exercise on October 8.

Rajbongshi, along with three other jawans, hails from Gogamukh in Dhemaji. Despite efforts, the bodies of the missing soldiers have not been found.

The officers visited Rajbongshi's family on Thursday, returning his clothes, documents and other essentials. Owing to current severe snowfall in Ladakh, the officers informed the family that rescue operations would be suspended until April or May next year.

Rajbongshi's wife, Sunu, had previously written to Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, pleading for the initiation of search and rescue operations to locate her husband.

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