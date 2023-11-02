The District Magistrate of Imphal East and Imphal West has relaxed curfew to facilitate general public to purchase the essential items including medicines and food items.

As per the order, restriction of movement of general public outside their residences is hereby lifted for November 2, 2023 from 10 am to 6 pm for all areas of Imphal West and Imphal East district. This relaxation shall not include any gathering/sit-in-protest/rally etc. without obtaining approval through competent authority.

However, movement of persons belonging to essential services such as Health, Electricity, PHED, Petrol Pumps, Schools/Colleges, Municipality, Press and Electronic Media, functioning of court and to and fro movement of flight passengers to airport and Contractor/Worker with valid Airport Entry Permit (AEP) Card shall be exempted from the imposition of curfew.

Also read : Manipur violence: Curfew relaxation cancelled in Imphal East and West districts