A teenage girl who went missing from Kerala a day ago was traced in Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh, on Wednesday night after an extensive search by police and others.

Visuals aired by news channels showed the girl, who was found on a train bound for West Bengal by members of the Malayalee Association in Visakhapatnam, safe and sound.

The girl's parents expressed happiness upon seeing the visuals and thanked the police and media for their assistance.

They were relieved to see their daughter safe and eating. The mother mentioned that the girl left home because she had been hit. The girl's elder brother also expressed his happiness.



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The Kerala Police had intensified search operations to locate the girl, identified as Thasmid Thamasum, a 13-year-old daughter of a daily wage earner from Assam living near Thiruvananthapuram.

Thasmid was last seen at around 10:30 am on Tuesday. After initial searches, her parents filed a complaint, leading to a massive search operation.

The police reviewed CCTV footage from various locations, including railway and bus stations.

A woman passenger gave hope to the family by informing the police that a girl resembling Thasmid was seen on a Kanyakumari-bound train and shared a photo of the crying girl.

The parents confirmed the photo was of their missing daughter.

The police extended their search to the Kanyakumari region based on this information, but there is no confirmation yet if the girl reached Kanyakumari.