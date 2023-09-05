Assam Police on September 5 rubbished all claims made by media houses claiming that the missing woman constable was deployed at the Silsako eviction site.

Further, the release also stated that no suicide note was found on the spot and the department is still tracing the missing constable.

According to the police, the woman police constable identified as Gayatri Hazarika, who was posted in Paltan Bazar Police Station has been missing since September 4, 2023.

The release from the Assam police also states that on September 4 at around 11:45 pm, Constable Juri Baishya of Police Commissionerate, Guwahati informed at Paltan Bazar PS that her roommate WPC Gayatri Hazarika, posted at Paltan Bazar PS, is not contactable since 6 pm on that day.

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Constable Juni Baishya also informed that WPC Gayatri Hazarika was suffering from serious health issues and was depressed and left her rented room stating that she was going to Amingaon for some official duty.

Later on, neither she was found present at Paltan Bazar PS nor she was contactable over the phone.



Upon receipt of this information, Police teams were activated to trace the missing Woman Police Constable.

Further, on September 5, at around 8 AM, a Police Team of ERSS attached to Jalukbari OP found one mobile phone, one pair of spectacles and one pair of foot wears on the old Saraighat Bridge which was later identified as belonging to WPC Gayatri Hazarika.

However, WPC Gayatri Hazarika still remains missing and efforts are on to trace the missing Constable.

Gayatri Hazarika hails from Barhampur in Nagaon district and joined Assam Police in the year 2008. Later she joinned Police Commissionerate, Guwahati on October 1, 2015.

Gayatri joined her present posting at Paltan Bazar PS on 27.08.2020 and since then she has been performing her duty at Paltan Bazar Police Station.

She was suffering from serious health issues and she went on leave on 14.07.2023.

After returning from leave, she reported for duty on 20.08.2023 at Paltan Bazar Police Station. However, seeing her health condition, the OC of Paltan Bazar PS asked her to take rest for some more days.

During the Silsako eviction, all Women Police Constables of the Police Commissionerate, Guwahati were kept as a Reserved Force for reinforcement in case of emergency requirements.

However, the OC, Paltan Bazar PS exempted WPC Gayatri Hazarika from emergency duty seeing her poor health condition.

It has been observed that there are some News items stating that the missing constable left a "suicide note" and the news items also linked this missing incident to her duty for Silsako eviction.

Further, the police department also clarified that no "suicide note" has been found by the Police so far and was not deputed for the Silsako eviction programme as she was exempted by the OC, Paltan Bazar PS.