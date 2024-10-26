To uphold the rights of indigenous communities, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on October 26 said that there will be waiver of the three-generation rule under the state government's Mission Basundhara 3.0 initiative. This decision brings promising news for various communities across Assam, including Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST), Adivasis, Tea Tribes and Gorkhas.

Sarma said that the government is committed to safeguarding the rights of Bhumiputras, or indigenous residents, in Assam. "This initiative is designed to empower our indigenous communities by simplifying the land ownership process and ensuring they have rightful access to resources," he said.

The three-generation rule, which previously required land rights to be established through documentation spanning three generations, has been a barrier for many families. By eliminating this requirement, the Assam government aims to enhance land ownership security, thereby fostering economic stability and social equity.

Sarma said that MissionBasundhara 3.0 is part of a broader strategy to strengthen the socio-economic fabric of the state. "We are dedicated to creating a supportive environment for our indigenous communities, ensuring they thrive in a rapidly changing world," he added.

Earlier on October 20, Chief Minister Sarma launched Mission Basundhara 3.0, aimed at providing land rights to indigenous people, during an event held at Srimanta Sankardev Kalakshetra in Guwahati. Speaking on the occasion, he stated, "Immediately after we assumed office, we set out on a mission to provide land rights to indigenous communities in Assam—an exercise undertaken after 75 years of independence." He noted that Mission Basundhara was initiated on October 2, 2021, with the vision of empowering these communities.

The Chief Minister highlighted the overwhelming response to the mission and said that the state government had received an unprecedented number of applications from beneficiaries. He remarked that the disposal of eight lakh applications in nine months under Mission Basundhara 1.0 validated the government's commitment to land-related initiatives in the state. Recognizing the immense potential in conferring land rights to indigenous people, the government launched the second edition of the mission in November 2022, granting land rights to over two lakh individuals within a year.

"This comprehensive Mission aims to allot land ownership to priority groups at the earliest and bring transparency to various land-related services. Mission Basundhara 3.0 will be another firm step taken by our government to safeguard the land rights and the identity of the people of Assam," he said.

Under Mission Basundhara 3.0, the requirement of three-generation ancestry for land rights will be waived for SC, ST, Tea Tribes, and Gorkhas, as they are recognized as the "sons of the soil." The Chief Minister also announced a reduction in the premium rate to 3% of the zonal valuation for city dwellers, signifying a significant financial relief.

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