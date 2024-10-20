Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma is set to launch Mission Basundhara 3.0 today, marking a significant step towards ensuring land rights for the indigenous people of the state. Following the success of the first two editions, which benefited over 10 lakh individuals, this new phase will further expand land reforms.

"Taking forward the successes of Mission Basundhara, we will launch Mission Basundhara 3.0 to provide land pattas," Sarma said. In addition to revisiting pending applications from earlier phases, the initiative will now also grant land pattas to social and religious institutions such as Mandirs, Naamghars, schools, and crematoriums.

Mission Basundhara 3.0 will address issues faced by residents in Guwahati’s hill areas, offering reduced premium rates for land pattas. Additionally, digitalization services will be introduced to streamline land settlement for non-individual juridical entities and reclassification processes.

This launch promises to usher in a new dawn of land reforms across Assam, offering long-awaited relief to various communities.

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