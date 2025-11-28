Assam: Dhubri exam disrupted as latecomer sparks protest, candidate disqualified

A written examination for the post of 'Office Assistant' under the Mission Shakti scheme in Dhubri was disrupted on Friday following a procedural failure that led to the immediate disqualification of a candidate.



The test, held at Government Boys Higher Secondary School, was overseen by the District Social Welfare Officer and attracted ten applicants seeking to join Assam's women empowerment initiative. The selection process came under scrutiny after irregularities in the examination were observed, raising questions about fairness and transparency among candidates and their guardians.

The controversy escalated during the final moments of the examination when one female candidate entered the examination hall significantly after the official start time. Despite arriving late, the candidate was permitted by the invigilator on duty to sit for the written exam during its closing moments. This decision caused immediate concern among those present, with many questioning whether established protocols had been followed.



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News of the late entry quickly spread through the examination premises, prompting a group of guardians to confront examination staff. The atmosphere grew tense as guardians gathered, expressing their discontent with the perceived breach of rules. They began protesting inside the premises, which created a major disturbance and disrupted the examination environment for other candidates.

The guardians' protest focused on what they viewed as unfair treatment and a lack of consistency in the application of examination rules. As one group articulated, "arguing that allowing a latecomer to appear minutes before the stipulated closing time amounted to a violation of protocol and potential favouritism." Their actions highlighted broader concerns about transparency and equal treatment in public sector recruitment processes.

In response to the escalating situation, a senior Additional Deputy Commissioner arrived at the scene to review the proceedings. After assessing the circumstances and recognising the procedural lapse, the administrative authority acted promptly. The candidate who had entered late was disqualified from the selection process, and her application was cancelled to maintain fairness for all participants.

The incident has since drawn attention to the management and conduct of competitive examinations for government posts, particularly in schemes aimed at women's empowerment. Stakeholders and members of the public have called for stricter oversight and greater accountability from examination staff to ensure that similar procedural lapses do not undermine the credibility of future selection processes.