“Miyabhai Ki Daring” meets its match in Assam: 16 illegal migrants from Bangladesh pushed back

Sixteen illegal migrants from Bangladesh who allegedly entered Assam with “nefarious intentions” have been pushed back by the state authorities, sending a strong message that “Miyabhai ki daring” won’t work in Assam.

According to police sources, the group had crossed the international border through an unfenced stretch and moved into Assam under suspicious circumstances. Acting on intelligence inputs, law enforcement teams launched a swift operation and pushed back all 16 individuals from a border-adjacent area.

Preliminary interrogation revealed that the group had entered the state without valid travel documents. Police suspect the migrants were part of a larger network engaged in cross-border infiltration.



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The detained individuals have been pushed back, and efforts are on to trace their route and facilitators. Authorities have also intensified border patrols in vulnerable stretches to prevent further infiltration attempts.

As investigations continue, officials have reiterated that Assam’s security agencies remain alert to thwart any attempt to disturb the peace and demographic stability of the state.