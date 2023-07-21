In yet another success in its crusade against smuggling activities, the Serchhip Battalion of Mizoram range under the aegis of Inspector General Assam Rifles (East), recovered 30 bags of Poppy seeds worth Rs 5.4 lakh in the general area of New Champhai and another 100 bags of illegal Areca nuts in general area Melbuk, Champhai worth Rs 52.24 lakh on 21 July 2023 in two separate operations.



The operations were carried out by a combined team of COB Champhai, COB Zokhawthar of Mizoram range Assam Rifles, Custom Department Champhai and Land Custom Station Zokhawthar based on specific information.



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During the operation, 30 bags of Poppy seeds were recovered which were hidden off the track in Gen Area New Champhai. In another operation, 100 bags of illegal Areca nuts and 18 bags of Poppy seeds were also recovered in General Area Melbuk.

The entire consignment has been handed over to Custom Department Champhai and Land Custom Station Zokhawthar for further legal proceedings.