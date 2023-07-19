Mizoram Police on July 18 night seized 93 grams of heroin from a vehicle in the state's Champhai district, said police.

The drug was seized at around 8:05 PM at Chalbawiha Junction Police check gate which was kept in eight soap boxes from one vehicle from a cab.

''The cab was plying between Zokhawthar and Aizawl and the drug was seized vehicle driver 33-year-old Vanneihthanga of Zemabawk, Aizawl, and his two passengers, identified as 43 -year-old KC Thangmawii and 39-year-old Lalzawmpui,'' the police added.

Both of them are residents of Zokhawthar in Champhai District.

In this regard, a case under 21(b)/29/25 ND&PS Act has been registered at Champhai PS for further investigation.

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