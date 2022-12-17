Mizoram Custom Preventive Force seized as many as 20 exotic birds and animals from one vehicle near Champhai's Mualkawi area on December 17.

As per sources, the exotic animals are believed to be smuggled from Myanmar.

Among those seized are four Marmoset monkeys, two Capybara, 13 Solomon Cockatoo and one Macaw Parrot.

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Earlier in September, the Mizoram Police rescued exotic animals, including gibbons, in Saiphai village in the Kolasib district.

Acting on a tip-off, a police team rescued the animals near the Mizoram-Assam border on Saturday and arrested four people for allegedly being involved in transporting wild species.

The animals include six gibbons, three small monkeys and 10 different reptiles, and all of these were rescued while being transported to Assam, Saiphai police outpost officer-in-charge Lalengmawia said.