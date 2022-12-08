The displaced Kuki Chin community people continue to flee Bangladesh and seek refuge in Mizoram, in Northeast India. As per latest reports, 15 refugees from Chittagong hill tracts belonging to the Kuki-Chin community, entered Mizoram and took shelter in southern Mizoram’s Lawngtlai district on Wednesday, December 7, official sources said.

According to government statistics, the 100 migrants who were pushed back by BSF forces on Friday are among the 100 who have been hiding in the triangle formed by Mizoram, Bangladesh, and Myanmar.

According to accounts, some 90 people who were forced back had been hiding in Bangladeshi forests looking for food because they were malnourished and had been there for days without food.

According to sources, there are 310 refugees in Parva village, while over 800 displaced people are still in Bangladesh looking for food after hiding in the jungle for days due to starvation.

According to official sources, at least 11 migrants from the Chittagong hill regions in southeast Bangladesh fled into India on December 1 and sought asylum in Kamtuli hamlet close to the tri-junction of Mizoram, Bangladesh, and Myanmar. Since November 20, 2022, 304 Kuki Chins have sought refuge in the surrounding villages of Mizoram, according to official data.

The student body encouraged the Mizoram government to work together to aid the displaced populace enter the state and secure the safety of the refugees. After Bangladeshi army personnel attacked Chheikhiang and nearby villages on November 16, the Kuki-Chin community began to flee. The first group of refugees, numbering 272, entered Mizoram and sought refuge at Parva village in the Lawngtlai district.

Also read : Mizoram: 21 more Kuki-Chin tribal refugees from Bangladesh cross border as 'asylum seekers' continue to influx