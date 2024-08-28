The Mizoram government has ordered the closure of schools in four districts on August 28 due to heavy rain.

District administrations of Aizawl, Lunglei, Hnahthial and Mamit have issued separate public notices on Wednesday stating that all schools will remain closed as a precautionary measure due to inclement weather conditions and torrential rain in the districts.

A notice issued by the Aizawl district administration also said that landslides, mudslides and rock falls have been witnessed in several areas within Aizawl town and its surrounding villages and there is still the possibility of such incidents in certain areas within the district.

Last week, schools were closed for five consecutive days in Aizawl and Kolasib districts and for a few days in south Mizoram’s Siaha district due to heavy rain.



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The northeastern state has been experiencing torrential rainfall since August 20 resulting in landslides and landslips in several places.

Officials said that landslides have occurred on certain crucial roads in Aizawl and other parts of the state due to heavy rain on Wednesday. The roads are being cleared, they said.

No casualty has not been reported so far in such incidents, they said.

At least 42 people have been killed in landslides and other natural calamities across the state since March this year, according to the state disaster management and rehabilitation department.