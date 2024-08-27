Three Mizo women, who were stranded in Syria for over 20 months, met Chief Minister Lalduhoma on Tuesday to express their gratitude.

The Chief Minister welcomed them back to Mizoram and informed them about the Mizo Diaspora Cell, which assists Mizos facing hardships abroad.

The women were sent to Syria in 2022 by a private placement agency in Mizoram to work as housemaids.

They were sent without proper working visas, leading to harassment by Syrian authorities.



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Their situation was highlighted by Mizoram BJP Spokesperson Lalremsangi Fanai, who assisted with the legal processes for their return.

Efforts to rescue and repatriate them began in May, involving Chief Minister Lalduhoma and Home Minister K Sapdanga.

The women arrived in Aizawl on August 24, 2024, and will soon return to their villages in Champhai and Hnahthial districts.