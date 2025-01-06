Mizoram’s voter count has grown by 1.5 per cent over the past year, with the final electoral rolls for 2025 revealing a total of 8,69,813 registered voters, the state election department announced on Monday.

According to the updated figures, women voters outnumber men, with 4,48,925 female electors compared to 4,20,888 male voters, a difference of 28,037. Notably, Mamit district is the only area where male voters surpass females by 576.

Aizawl district leads with the highest voter count at 2,92,115, followed by Lunglei with 1,02,304 voters. Conversely, Hnahthial, established in 2019, has the lowest voter count at 16,436.

The rolls also feature 4,294 service voters, of whom 91 are women, while no transgender voters have been registered.

The final voter list reflects an increase of 13,516 voters compared to the draft rolls published on October 29 last year, which recorded 8,56,297 electors. The steady rise underscores Mizoram's commitment to strengthening democratic participation across its districts.





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