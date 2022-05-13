Nazira MLA Debabrata Saikia on Thursday reacts on the Supreme Court decision on putting a stop on the filing new FIRs or complaints under Section 124A of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) until the Centre completes its re-examination of the provisions of Section 124A, which criminalises the offence of sedition.

BJP government has misused the sedition law on the people who oppose them. “The Indian National Congress in 2019 has promised to withdraw the law if it came to power. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had said in many words in the past that the act should be enacted”, stated Debabrata Saikia.

“Prime Minister Modi's misconception was confirmed by the Supreme Court ruling. Between 2015 and 2020, over 600 people were held under the Act, but only 12 people were deemed to have been punished. More than 800 cases have been filed in various states, according to the senior Supreme Court advocate, and 13000 people have already been imprisoned. In Assam, 60 cases have been reported so far. I welcome the Supreme Court's withdrawal of this act”, he continued.