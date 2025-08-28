Mood of Assam | 34% angry with Modi govt but don’t want change: India Today MOTN Poll

The people of Assam appear divided in their opinion of the Narendra Modi-led Union government, according to the latest India Today Mood of the Nation (MOTN) poll conducted in August 2025. While discontent is visible, the findings show that anger does not necessarily translate into a demand for political change in the state.

As per the survey, 28 per cent of respondents in Assam said they were “not angry” and wanted the Modi government to continue. At the same time, 34 per cent admitted they were “angry” but still did not wish to see a change of government, highlighting a nuanced sentiment where dissatisfaction coexists with support. Meanwhile, 30 per cent of respondents stated they were both “angry” and wanted to change the Union government, pointing to a significant bloc of voters inclined towards political alternatives.

The numbers suggest that while Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership continues to command loyalty in Assam, a substantial section of voters is grappling with mixed feelings. The category of those “angry but unwilling to change the government” reflects voters who may be dissatisfied with specific policies or issues but remain aligned with the broader vision and leadership of the BJP-led administration.



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The findings come as Assam, like the rest of the country, heads towards the 2026 Assembly elections and, eventually, the 2029 Lok Sabha elections. The results underline both the enduring support for Modi in Assam and the potential political space for the opposition, given that nearly one-third of respondents openly seek change at the Centre.

The MOTN poll, conducted biannually since 2001, is now in its 46th edition and remains one of India’s most comprehensive barometers of public opinion, mapping voter mood around politics, governance, and leadership across the country.