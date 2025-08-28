Mood of Assam | 45% rate CM Himanta Biswa Sarma’s performance as ‘Good’: India Today MOTN Poll

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma continues to draw a mixed response from the public, according to the latest India Today Mood of the Nation (MOTN) poll conducted in August 2025.

The survey, released less than a year ahead of the crucial 2026 Assam Assembly elections, shows that 45 per cent of respondents in the state rated Sarma’s performance as “Good,” while 27 per cent described it as “Average” and 21 per cent termed it “Poor.”

The findings suggest that while Sarma retains a significant base of support, public opinion in Assam is far from unanimous, with nearly half the electorate viewing his governance positively and a notable section voicing dissatisfaction. The “Average” category also reflects a segment of voters who remain cautious or undecided about the government’s overall impact.

The survey is part of the broader India Today Mood of the Nation poll, now in its 46th edition, which has been conducted biannually since 2001. Known as one of India’s most comprehensive and widely followed barometers of public opinion, the poll tracks people’s perceptions of governance, politics, and leadership across the country. Conducted every January and August, it has consistently offered insights into both national sentiment and state-level political undercurrents.



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In Assam, Sarma has positioned himself as a strong administrator and a key regional face of the BJP, steering initiatives on infrastructure, education, healthcare, and digital governance.

However, the presence of 21 per cent respondents marking his performance as “Poor” indicates persistent concerns on issues such as unemployment, flood management, and ethnic tensions, which continue to shape the political landscape in the state.

As the 2026 Assembly elections draw closer, the MOTN August 2025 findings underline Sarma’s position as a polarising figure in Assam politics — commanding loyalty from a sizeable share of voters while facing scepticism from others. Whether his government can consolidate approval further will be a crucial factor in the BJP’s bid to retain power in the state.