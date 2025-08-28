Mood of Assam | 49% rate PM Narendra Modi’s performance as ‘Good’: India Today MOTN Poll

Prime Minister Narendra Modi continues to command strong approval in Assam, though opinion remains divided, according to the latest India Today Mood of the Nation (MOTN) poll conducted in August 2025.

The survey found that 49 per cent of respondents in Assam rated Modi’s performance as “Good,” reaffirming his significant support base in the state. At the same time, 22 per cent described his performance as “Average,” while 23 per cent rated it as “Poor.”

The figures indicate that while Modi enjoys the backing of nearly half of Assam’s electorate, a notable section of voters either remain cautious or dissatisfied. The “Average” category reflects those who may be undecided or moderately supportive, whereas the “Poor” rating underscores the presence of a vocal bloc of critics.



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Assam has long been considered a stronghold for the BJP under Modi’s leadership, with the state playing a crucial role in the party’s expansion in the Northeast. The latest MOTN findings suggest that his popularity remains largely intact, though the presence of over one-fifth of respondents rating his performance poorly highlights challenges that could influence both state and national politics in the coming years.

The India Today MOTN poll, now in its 46th edition since 2001, is regarded as one of India’s most comprehensive assessments of public sentiment. Conducted biannually in January and August, it captures perceptions on governance, politics, and leadership, offering insights into both national mood and state-specific realities.