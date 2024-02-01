The mortal remains of the deceased CRPF jawan, Constable Lambadhar Singha from Chirang, Assam, who was martyred in the Maoist attack in Chhattisgarh, arrived in Guwahati on Thursday.

Reports state that the jawan's body reached the Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport (LGBI) in Guwahati from Chennai airport early this morning. Sinha was one of the three killed in the deadly attack in Chhattisgarh on Tuesday.

The Assam Police force, along with Pramod Boro, the CEM of Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC), paid their respects and laid wreaths on the mortal remains of the jawan.

Taking to platform 'X', Pramod Boro wrote, "With a heavy heart, laid a wreath to honour the mortal remains of CRPF Commando Lombodor Singh, who gave the supreme sacrifice while battling Naxals in Chhattisgarh. I, along with the entire @crpfindia family, stand with his bereaved family in this tragic hour. May Almighty grant eternal peace to the soul of this valiant son of Assam. Om Shanti."

The remains of Lambadhar Singha have been transported to his native place in Chirang for the final rites scheduled later today, according to reports. In a recent Maoist attack along the Sukma and Bijapur districts' borderline in Chhattisgarh's Bastar region, it is reported that three CRPF personnel, including Sinha, lost their lives. The attack also left 14 other personnel grievously injured. The other two deceased are identified as constables Deven C and Pawan Kumar from CoBRA 201, reports added.

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