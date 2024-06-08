In a coordinated operation conducted at Char Kasharipara in Meghalaya on the night of June 7, 2024, near Hallidayganj, by the Assam and Meghalaya police resulted in the apprehension of a notorious international smuggler involved in the illegal trafficking of cattle and sugar into Bangladesh via Dhubri and South Salmara Mankachar district.

The operation, led by Sub-Inspector (P) Bikash Saikia from Sukchar Police Station, falls under South Salmara Mankachar district the accused individual has been identified as a veteran in these illegal activities and was regarded as a significant figure in the smuggling networks operating in the region.

The accused smuggler, Sahinur Islam @ Kasa, has a history of smuggling cattle and sugar across the Assam-Meghalaya state boundary and into Bangladesh via the Brahmaputra River.

The successful arrest highlights the collaborative efforts between the police forces of Assam and Meghalaya to combat cross-border smuggling activities that have been rampant in the area.



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The individual apprehended during the operation at Char Kasharipara, known as Kasa, is a notorious smuggler and criminal. Kasa has been a prime target for the Assam police due to his involvement in various illegal activities, including smuggling and orchestrating attacks on police personnel.

Residing in an area under Meghalaya’s jurisdiction, Kasa leveraged his location to evade Assam’s law enforcement and continue his illicit operations. He is accused of hiring a gang to protect him and carry out his orders, contributing to his reputation as a significant figure in regional criminal activities.

Kasa's activities have led to multiple criminal cases against him in Assam, making him one of the most wanted criminals by the Assam police. His operations have not only disrupted local security but also challenged inter-state law enforcement efforts, prompting the joint operation by Assam and Meghalaya police to bring him to justice.

SI(P), Saikia has been instrumental in the arrest of numerous foreign livestock and sugar smugglers over the past few months, which has alarmed the local cattle smugglers. After being apprehended, Kasa, the mafia was sent to judicial custody in Dhubri.