Mother-daughter die of suspected food poisoning after eating 'Pithas' in Assam’s Sonitpur

Two members of a family—a 53-year-old woman and her 9-year-old granddaughter—died due to suspected food poisoning in Assam’s Sonitpur district, officials confirmed on Friday.

The victims, identified as Nirupama Devi and Dikshita, reportedly fell ill after consuming homemade 'pithas' (rice cakes) for breakfast on Monday.

Sonitpur Deputy Commissioner Ankur Bharali informed that Nirupama Devi began feeling unwell soon after the meal and was taken to the Basseria State Dispensary on Tuesday. Diagnosed with hypoglycaemia, she was referred to Tezpur Medical College Hospital (TMCH). Though she was initially discharged after receiving symptomatic treatment, her condition worsened, and she passed away around midnight on Wednesday after being re-admitted. The cause of death was cited as acute bowel obstruction and septicaemia.



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On Wednesday, young Dikshita also fell ill, suffering from continuous vomiting. She was admitted to the same dispensary and later referred to Guwahati for advanced treatment. Tragically, she died on the way, DC Bharali confirmed.

Health officials from the Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme (IDSP) and the Basseria dispensary visited the family’s home on Thursday for an on-site investigation. Samples of rice and water consumed by the family were collected for laboratory testing.

Authorities are awaiting test results to confirm the exact cause of the suspected food poisoning.