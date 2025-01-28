A woman and her daughter were killed on Monday night when a herd of elephants strayed into Dimakuchi village in Udalguri district.



The victims, identified as 60-year-old Lalmek Karmakar and her 35-year-old daughter Apu Karmakar, were asleep when the elephants allegedly attacked their home.



Both succumbed to their injuries on the spot. Local authorities and villagers have assessed the scene, and the victims' bodies have been sent for post-mortem.

In another tragic incident last month, Baida Boro, a 45-year-old resident of Rani's Puranbari locality near Guwahati, was fatally attacked by an elephant while cutting straw in a nearby forest. The attack resulted in immediate fatal injuries.





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