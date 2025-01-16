MP Dilip Saikia, representing the Darrang–Udalguri Lok Sabha constituency, has been named the new president of the BJP Assam unit.

Earlier in the day, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma hinted at the announcement, stating that the name of the new state BJP president would be revealed by Thursday evening. He confirmed that the appointee would not be contesting the upcoming Assembly elections.

The nomination process concluded at 7 PM on Thursday, with Saikia emerging as the unanimous choice following consultations among senior leaders and aspiring candidates.



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Rangia MLA Bhabesh Kalita, who has held the position since June 2021, is succeeded by Saikia.

The transition was overseen by key leaders, including BJP state in-charge Harish Dwivedi, central leaders Sambit Patra and Sunil Bansal, and Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, who served as the central observer for the process.

The official announcement marks a significant step for the party as it gears up for upcoming political challenges in Assam.