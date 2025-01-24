Lok Sabha MP Pradyut Bordoloi has raised concerns over the cancellation of two essential trains—North East Express (12506) and Brahmaputra Mail (15657)—crucial for pilgrims from Assam and the Northeast traveling to the Maha Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj. The cancellations, scheduled for February 3 and February 5, 2025, respectively, are expected to significantly disrupt travel plans for devotees attending the religious gathering.



In a letter addressed to Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, Bordoloi emphasized the importance of these trains for pilgrims, particularly those participating in the Basant Panchami Snan on February 3. He noted that many devotees had booked their tickets months in advance and may face difficulties in securing alternatives due to high demand during the event.



The MP urged the Railway Minister to reconsider the cancellations or provide alternative travel arrangements to accommodate the affected passengers. Highlighting the Maha Kumbh Mela's religious and cultural significance, he stressed the need for smooth and accessible transportation for pilgrims traveling to and from the event.





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