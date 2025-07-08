Much bigger ‘sheesh mahal’ in Diphu: Gaurav Gogoi targets lavish building of CM’s ‘close friend’

Congress leader Gaurav Gogoi on Sunday alleged corruption in the construction of a lavish building in Assam’s Diphu allegedly owned by a “close friend” of Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and said it is much bigger “sheesh mahal” than that in Delhi which was occupied by a former CM.

Gogoi, president of the Assam Pradesh Congress Committee, also claimed that nobody in Assam is following Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s mantra of ‘na khaaonga, na khane doonga’ (will neither indulge in corruption, nor allow anyone to indulge in corruption).

He made the allegations through a video which was shot in front of an under-construction building in Diphu, the headquarters of the Karbi Anglong district.

The video was posted on Gogoi’s Facebook and Instagram handles.

Gogoi said during the assembly elections in Delhi, the BJP allegedly indulged in politics over the bungalow of former chief minister Arvind Kejriwal.

The BJP alleged corruption and claimed that it was a “sheesh mahal”, he said.



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“I have come to Diphu today and am standing before this big bungalow. I heard that this bungalow belongs to a close friend of Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma. It looks like a bigger ‘sheesh mahal’ in Diphu than Delhi’s ‘sheesh mahal’,” Gogoi said.

The Congress leader claimed that crores of rupees were spent on this “sheesh mahal” in Diphu and wanted to know whether the Enforcement Directorate and Income Tax department would do something on this.

“I want to tell Prime Minister Narendra Modi that no one in Assam is following his Mantra of ‘na khaaonga, na khane doonga’,” he said.

Meanwhile, Himanta Biswa Sarma claimed that any attempt to discredit Karbi Anglong leader Tuliram Ronghang by individuals "acting at the behest of hostile forces like Pakistan" will hold no ground.

He made the remark a day after state Congress president Gaurav Gogoi brought out a video in front of an under-construction building in Diphu, allegedly owned by a "close friend" of Sarma.

Refraining from naming Gogoi, Sarma maintained that nothing will "dampen the spirit of progress" in Karbi Anglong and among its people.

Ever since his appointment as the APCC president, Gogoi has been travelling Assam extensively, meeting a section of people and party workers in a bid to prepare the Congress for the assembly elections slated for early next year.

He has also targeted the state’s BJP government, its policies, CM Sarma and his colleagues on various issues.