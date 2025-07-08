"Those opposing eviction of illegal Bangladeshis will have to bear it": Himanta

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday firmly defended the ongoing eviction drive targeting what he described as “illegal Bangladeshis” in various parts of the state.

Speaking to media in Kokrajhar, CM Sarma reiterated his government’s resolve to protect the land rights of indigenous people and asserted that the campaign would continue despite political opposition.

“Some people from Karimganj, Dhubri, Chappar, and Silchar are going and settling in Lakhimpur. They have been evicted to protect the freedom and land rights of the local people of Lakhimpur,” said Sarma.

He asserted that the BJP government’s eviction campaign would not be derailed by political pressure. “If anyone has a problem with the removal of 350 illegal Bangladeshis, they will have to bear it. Many people have been martyred in the past in the fight to drive Bangladeshis out,” Sarma added.

The Chief Minister also launched a scathing attack on opposition parties, accusing them of politicising the issue. “Now they are doing politics in the name of this girl to provide security to Bangladeshis. Their objective is to stop the BJP’s eviction campaign, but the BJP has gone ahead with it,” he remarked.



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Sarma announced that the eviction campaign would soon extend to other areas, including Dhubri. “It will happen tomorrow in Dhubri’s Chappar. No outsider should be allowed to enter Bodoland,” he declared.

The statement came days after Sarma revealed on July 5 that 18 Bangladeshis, who were living in Assam without valid documents, had been pushed back to their country from Cachar and Sribhumi districts.

Sharing his views on X (formerly Twitter), Sarma posted, “Oh look who’s going back to their home? In Assam, we welcome guests with open arms but those trying to illegally prolong their stay are treated with the special gesture of PUSHBACK.”

The Chief Minister concluded by stating, “18 illegal Bangladeshis pushed back today in nine hours from Cachar and Sribhumi.”

The campaign has triggered sharp political and public reactions, especially among opposition parties and minority rights groups, who have called for greater transparency and humanitarian consideration in the eviction process.