Municipal corporation continues eviction drive in Silchar to reclaim congested public spaces

For the third consecutive day, the Silchar Municipal Corporation (SMC) intensified its eviction operations across key areas of the Barak Valley town in Assam to clear encroachments and ease road congestion.

Early Wednesday morning, SMC teams, assisted by police and enforcement personnel, launched coordinated drives through some of Silchar’s busiest zones, including Sadarghat Road, Central Road, Premtola Point, Shillong Patty, Park Road, Court Compound, and the stretch from Capital Point to the SMC office.

Officials used loudspeakers to alert unauthorised street vendors and instructed them to vacate footpaths and carriageways before their makeshift stalls were removed and goods seized.

The SMC said the action was vital to restore public access and ensure smooth movement for both pedestrians and vehicles, particularly during rush hours. "These spaces had long been overtaken by illegal encroachments, leaving citizens struggling to move freely," an SMC spokesperson stated.



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The civic body clarified that the drive is part of a broader urban management strategy under Cachar district administration. While recognising the livelihood concerns of street vendors, the SMC reiterated that public safety and order are paramount. Plans are underway to identify and formalise vending zones, but officials warned that unauthorized occupation of public spaces would not be tolerated in the meantime.

Following growing complaints from citizens over encroachment and traffic bottlenecks, the SMC has stepped up enforcement and announced continued monitoring to prevent re-encroachment.

Authorities have appealed to vendors for cooperation and assured that designated vending areas will be announced soon to balance economic activity with civic order.