All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) chief Baddrudin Ajmal has said that after 20 years India will be governed by boys and girls belonging to the Muslim community.

''After 20 years this country will be governed by boys and girls,'' Ajmal said while speaking during a public meeting.

This not the first time when Ajmal made headlines as earlier he had claimed that Muslim people in Assam were keeping the Assamese language alive.

''The tradition of the Assamese language has been preserved, and it has also been protected by Muslims in Assam. That is something I can argue with. Even after that, Assamese people refer to us as Bangladeshis,'' he added.

Soon after this comment of Ajaml, Assam Minister Pijush Hazarika criticized his comments and added, ''This is an absurd claim. I have discovered that Badruddin Ajmal speaks half Assamese and a little Bengali and Hindi''.

The Assam Minister further questioned AIUDF's chief ability to speak Assamese like him.

''There is no need for Badruddin Ajmal to protect our language because Assamese people know how to protest and preserve it,'' the BJP minister remarked.

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