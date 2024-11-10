The National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC) director Dr. Ganesan Kannabiran is set to visit Assam on Monday, November 11 for a university event. He will participate in a notable ceremony at the GMCH auditorium, Guwahati scheduled to begin at 4 p.m.

During his time in the state, Dr. Kannabiran will hold discussions with Vice-Chancellors from various universities, fostering dialogue on higher education standards and strategies for academic excellence.

Principals from a range of colleges in Assam are also expected to join an interactive session, emphasizing collaborative efforts and the sharing of best practices in education.

This visit by the NAAC director is in response to an invitation extended by Pragjyotishpur University. Dr. Jogesh Kakati, the Registrar of the university, confirmed the details and highlighted the significance of this visit for Assam's academic landscape.



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