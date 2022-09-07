On September 7, the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) team led by Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio has scheduled to meet Assam chief minister and NEDA convenor Himanta Biswa Sarma in Guwahati.

Rio will be accompanied by deputy Chief Minister Y. Patton (BJP), UDA chairman T.R. Zeliang, and UDA co-chairman Kuzholuzo (Azo) Neinu.

According to reports, the delegation's visit is an attempt to give the Naga political issue one last push before the 2023 state general election.

Following their meeting with Sarma, the team will fly to Delhi to meet with Union Home Minister Amit Shah and, likely, Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

It needs mention here that the delegation also includes politicians from the NDPP, BJP, and NPF.

The Naga peace talks are negotiations between the Indian government and the various Nagaland parties to settle long-standing conflicts.

Some of these problems have their roots in colonial times. A significant component of Naga nationalism, according to reports, has been the call for a Greater Nagaland, or Nagalim, that would include Nagaland, its surrounding states, and even some areas of Myanmar.

It's a long-standing demand that first became concrete in 1918 with the founding of the Naga Club. According to reports, the Naga Club advised the Simon Commission that the Nagas should be allowed "to decide for themselves as in ancient times."

The Naga National Council (NNC), under the direction of Angami Zapu Phizo, proclaimed Nagaland an independent state on August 14, 1947. In addition, Phizo established a clandestine Naga Federal Government (NFG) and Naga Federal Army (NFA) in 1952, which the Indian government attempted to suppress by deploying the Army to Nagaland and passing the Armed Forces (Special) Powers Act (AFSPA).