Four active cadres of Naga National Council (Non-Accordist) surrendered before Assam Rifles at Wakshing, Mon district of Nagaland on January 7.

As per sources, the cadres have been highly active in the area since 2019.

Assam Rifles confirmed the information on their official Twitter handle stating, "The relentless efforts of #AssamRifles lead to the surrender of four cadres of Naga National Council (Non-Accordist) cadres with one 9 mm Pistol at Wakching, Mon District, Nagaland. The cadres had been highly active in the area since 2019.

@adgpi @HMOIndia".

Also read: Manipur CM N Biren Singh meets Himanta Biswa Sarma, discusses welfare of Manipuris living in Assam