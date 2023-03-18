Nagaland is all set to welcome delegates from more than 28 countries for one of its most important events, G20 Summit 2023 scheduled to be held on April 5 in Kohima, the state's chief secretary J Alam confirmed about the development.

He said that India's extended administration of G20 from December 2022 involved significant privilege for the nation and Nagaland, as other host states, was likewise effectively partaking in G20 occasions.

Alam further stated that approximately 33 cities will host meetings throughout the year as part of the G20 calendar, with Kohima hosting the majority of them.

"Nagaland will have a conference, which will include delegates of the G20 nations, on April 5, 2023. He stated, "We are completely prepared to host the summit event."

"The focus of the meetings would be mostly on agri, allied, and food processing industry, as well as tourism development of the state," he said, explaining that there will be cultural programs and business meetings at the summit events to highlight Nagaland's strengths. We hope that the state will be able to provide investment opportunities as a result of these events."

He went on to say that the delegates would be formally greeted when they arrived on April 4 at the Capital Cultural Hall in Kohima. On April 5, business meetings would take place in the State Banquet Hall, and then a cultural evening and dinner would be held at the Kisama heritage complex, where the state would like to show off its signature Hornbill Festival in honor of the guests.

Also read : Nagaland: Crucial meeting between BJP-NDPP to discuss possibilities of an opposition-less government