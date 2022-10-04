A majority of the physically challenged have been avoiding the Puja celebrations because of the absence of ramps and other facilities for them at the Durga Puja festival venues across Assam.

However, social media has yet again proved it all wrong when someone is determined to have fun and be a part of this festive season.

A viral post shared by one of the social media users showed us one such powerful picture of an elderly couple although physically confined but enjoying life to the fullest or it may be termed as this couple soaking in the fun to get rid of their problems.

Notably this photo from Assam's Nagaon district from a locality named, Teliya Patti, wherein a man could be seen taking his wife, who is confined to her wheelchair showing the Durga puja pandals near their locality.

As per eyewitnesses the love for each other was more than a mouth full of the sky as the couple could be seen eating street side sweets and even grabbing those shiny balloons from the street hawkers.

It is to be mentioned here that most of the time, although Puja committees splurge lakhs on the pandal and mandap, catering to creative themes, important requirements like making the venues accessible to physically challenged people are often overlooked.