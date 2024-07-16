Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma expressed immense pride in the state's medical advancements, highlighting the successful completion of the first hip replacement surgery at Nalbari Medical College and Hospital (NMCH).

Addressing the achievement, Sarma remarked, "While some individuals persist in spreading negativity about our medical colleges, today our team at Nalbari Medical College has achieved a significant milestone. The first hip replacement surgery has been successfully performed by our dedicated orthopedic team. This is indeed a proud moment!"

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This groundbreaking surgery marks a pivotal development in Assam's healthcare sector, demonstrating the state's growing capabilities in advanced medical procedures and the dedication of its medical professionals.

Recently, there have been instances where individuals have reported of poor medical services at the state's government hospitals. With few have even alleged of absence of doctors and scarcity of requisite medicines in the hospitals.



