In a concerted effort aimed at curbing illegal activities, a joint operation conducted by the Border Security Force (BSF), along with the Forest Department and PS Jatrapur, resulted in the dismantling of a significant cannabis plantation nursery. The operation, carried out on July 16, 2024, targeted the residence of Babul Mazumdar, an Indian national residing in Village Nirbhaypur under PS Jatrapur.

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Acting on specific intelligence, authorities moved swiftly to address reports of cannabis cultivation at Mazumdar's premises. The joint ops team successfully uprooted over 15,000 Ganja saplings discovered at the rear of Mazumdar's house. Legal measures are now underway, with the Forest Department and PS Jatrapur initiating actions against the landowners involved.

The BSF emphasized its unwavering commitment to combatting the illicit cultivation of cannabis in Tripura's bordering regions. This operation underscores ongoing efforts to uphold law and order and protect the community from the harmful impacts of illegal drug production.