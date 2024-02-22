The National Board for Wildlife has approved the Chapaguri to Amteka Assam Mala project road that extends up to the Bhutan border.

The approval of these projects is expected to boost infrastructure and development in the region.

Along with this, the NBWL has also approved the Elevated Corridor near Kaziranga National Park, Guwahati Ring Road project including the Narengi - Kurua Bridge, Deepar Beel Railway Elevated Railway Corridor 13.31 Ha), Deepar Beel Elevated Railway Corridor 0.3 Ha).

Taking to his X handle Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma wrote, "Today marks a significant day for Assam as the National Board for Wildlife (NBWL), the apex body in India for all wildlife-related matters, has approved five very very important projects for Assam. I extend my deep personal gratitude to Sri @byadavbjp Hon. Minister for Forest and Environment for this huge development.#assam indeed on the rise."

Kaziranga National Park, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, is home to the largest population of one-horned rhinoceroses in the world. Further details about the projects are awaited.

Earlier in 2023, Nitin Gadkari, the Union Minister, announced that a 32-km long elevated corridor at Kaziranga and a ring road in Guwahati will soon become a reality.



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Lending another push towards modernization of the road transport network in the State, Union Minister of Road Transport & Highways Nitin Gadkari, in the presence of Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma, either laid the foundation stones of or dedicated to the nation as many as 26 national highway projects aggregating an investment of Rs. 17,500 crore at an event held at Srimanta Sankardev Kalakshetra in Guwahati.

The Union Minister of Road Transport & Highways laid the foundation stones for the 4-laning/2-laning with paved shoulder of Tinsukia-Makum bypass with a project cost of Rs. 459 crore, the 2-laning with paved shoulder of Bogapani to Golai Gaon with Digboi bypass at a project cost of Rs. 357 crore, the 2-laning with paved shoulder of Golai Gaon to Ledo with Margherita-Ledo bypass at a project cost of Rs. 643 crore, 4-laning of Kandulijan Gaon – Simen Chapori road at a projected cost of Rs. 609 crore, 4-laning of Simen Chapori – Nagabang Gamsuk road at a projected cost of Rs. 562 crore, among others.