National Cocoa Conclave in Jorhat sparks new hope for cocoa cultivation in Northeast

The National Cocoa Conclave concluded today at Assam Agricultural University (AAU), Jorhat, leaving participants optimistic about the future of cocoa cultivation in India, particularly in the Northeast.

For two days, the AAU campus turned into a hub of discussions and knowledge-sharing as cocoa farmers, agricultural scientists, researchers, and state horticulture officials from across the country came together. The conclave saw lively exchanges of ideas, success stories, and solutions to challenges, all united by a shared vision—expanding cocoa farming in new and promising regions like Northeast India.

Speakers underscored that the region’s unique soil and climatic conditions make it a natural fit for cocoa production. Many farmers voiced excitement over the prospects of integrating cocoa with their existing crops, viewing it as a means to diversify income and strengthen rural livelihoods. “For us, this could be a game-changer,” said a farmer from Assam, capturing the optimism that marked the event.

At the heart of these initiatives is the Directorate of Cashewnut and Cocoa Development (DCCD), which has been guiding the sector since its establishment in 1966. Originally focused on cashew cultivation, the Directorate expanded its mandate in 1997 to include cocoa and now operates under the Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare.



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Based in Kochi, the Directorate, led by Dr. Femina, has been spearheading training programs, field visits, and demonstration projects to boost productivity and meet the growing demand for cocoa in both domestic and export markets.

As the conclave wrapped up, participants expressed confidence that with sustained research, policy backing, and farmer participation, cocoa farming in India is poised for significant growth. “This is just the beginning,” one official noted, summing up the sense of shared purpose.

With the momentum generated at Jorhat and the next conclave set for 2025, stakeholders believe cocoa cultivation will not only sweeten India’s markets but also transform farmer livelihoods across the country—starting with the Northeast.