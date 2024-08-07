The 10th National Handloom Day was celebrated with great fervor at Chilarai Bhawan in Boko, organized by the BJP South Kamrup Mahila Morcha in collaboration with the Boko Mandal BJP committee. The event showcased the rich cultural heritage of the region, with women from the Boko area exhibiting various handloom items.

Prominent attendees included BJP State Mahila Morcha President Sapna Baniya, Kamrup District Mahila Morcha President Joshna Kalita, and BJP Kamrup District President Anjan Goswami, who served as the chief guests.

National Handloom Day, inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2015, honors the cultural contributions of handloom weavers. This year, the event saw participation from over 200 weavers from various villages in the Boko area.

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During the celebration, Anjan Goswami highlighted several central government insurance schemes aimed at supporting weavers. He elaborated on the PM Jeevan Jyoti Bima Yojana, PM Suraksha Bima Yojana, and the Mahatma Gandhi Bunkar Bima Yojana, detailing their benefits and how they can aid weavers in securing their livelihoods.

Sapna Baniya focused on the Nijut Moina Scheme, introduced by Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, which aims to improve educational opportunities for female students and address issues of child and early marriage. Baniya emphasized the scheme's role in providing better access to education for young girls, thus supporting their continued studies and overall development.

In addition, the BJP Mahila Morcha felicitated ten women who showcased their handloom products, recognizing their contributions to preserving and promoting traditional handloom crafts.