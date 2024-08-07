Darjeeling MP Raju Bista expressed deep concern regarding the infiltration and demographic shifts occurring in the strategically critical "Chicken Neck" region, which borders Bangladesh. This comes amid heightened political turmoil in Bangladesh, prompting the Central Government to take vigilant measures.

MP Bista underscored the seriousness of the situation, stating, "I express my sympathy with the people of Bangladesh as they navigate through their political crisis. The Indian government is actively taking necessary steps to address the complexities of the situation. However, this turmoil poses significant risks to the bordering Indian states. The current scenario in Bangladesh raises apprehensions about a potential rise in infiltration activities into our territory."

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Highlighting the demographic impacts, Bista elaborated, "Our region has already experienced considerable demographic changes. Further alterations, especially in the sensitive Chicken Neck area, are undesirable and could lead to critical security and social challenges."

The MP's remarks underline the urgency for reinforced border security and vigilant monitoring to safeguard the region from adverse effects stemming from the political instability in Bangladesh.