In a move to promote unity and cultural harmony, General Officer Commanding 3 Corps, Lt Gen Abhijit S Pendharkar, flagged off a national integration tour on Saturday from the Likabali Military Station in Lower Siang district.

The tour, organized under Operation Sadbhavna by the Indian Army’s Spear Corps, seeks to strengthen national integration by bringing together individuals from diverse backgrounds, according to an official statement.

A total of 20 pilgrims have embarked on the journey from Tuting in Upper Siang district to Tawang, a revered destination in Tawang district. Defence PRO, Lt Col Mahendra Rawat, highlighted that the initiative not only promotes unity but also fosters cultural and religious understanding across the state’s diverse communities.

The tour is set to traverse serene and spiritually significant sites, offering participants an opportunity to experience the rich heritage of Arunachal Pradesh. “It reflects the Army’s commitment to nation-building, particularly in remote regions, by nurturing communal harmony and strengthening bonds with local populations,” Lt Col Rawat added.

This initiative is a part of the Army's broader mission to integrate remote communities into the national mainstream and to showcase the essence of India’s unity in diversity.





Also read: Assam: 4-year-old boy missing for over a month, mother shares ordeal on X, slams police for inaction