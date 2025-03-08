In a significant step towards expediting justice delivery, the Assam State Legal Services Authority (ASLSA), in collaboration with the Gauhati High Court Legal Services Committee, successfully conducted the National Lok Adalat today. This initiative was part of a nationwide legal settlement drive led by the National Legal Services Authority (NALSA).

The Lok Adalat was organized across 33 District Legal Services Authorities and two Taluk Legal Services Committees, focusing on resolving pre-litigation and pending cases through mutual settlement.

A wide range of cases were taken up, including those related to the Negotiable Instruments Act (Section 138), bank recovery disputes, electricity bill matters, matrimonial conflicts, Motor Accident Claims Tribunal (MACT) cases, Motor Vehicles Act violations, and other compoundable civil and criminal cases.

According to official data, 2,00,463 cases were presented during the Adalat, out of which 29,021 cases were successfully settled. These resolutions resulted in a total settlement amount of ₹127.84 crore.

Legal authorities have hailed the initiative as a major step in reducing case backlogs and ensuring timely and cost-effective justice for citizens. The success of the Lok Adalat underscores its importance as an alternative dispute resolution mechanism, benefiting individuals by saving time and legal expenses.

The Assam State Legal Services Authority continues to encourage people to leverage Lok Adalats for swift and amicable dispute resolution.



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