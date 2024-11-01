The National Scholarship Portal has announced an extension for the application deadline for Pre-Matric and Post-Matric Scholarships for Scheduled Tribe (ST) students in Assam for the academic year 2024-25.

Students can now submit their applications online until November 15, 2024. This extension provides additional time for eligible students and their families to apply for the scholarships.

For both the Pre-Matric Scholarship for ST students in Classes IX and X and the Post-Matric Scholarship for ST students, the eligibility criteria include an annual family income not exceeding Rs. 2.5 lakh.

The last date for student applications is set for November 15, 2024.

Furthermore, the deadline for verification by Institute Nodal Officers is November 30, 2024.



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