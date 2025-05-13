Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday hailed the BJP's performance in the ongoing panchayat elections across Assam as "historic" and asserted that the ruling NDA alliance has the potential to secure 104 out of the 126 seats in the 2026 Assam Assembly elections.

Speaking to reporters as counting for the rural polls continued for the second consecutive day, Sarma said, “The BJP is marching ahead to capture more than 300 seats in Zilla Parishad and it is historic. However, counting is still underway.”

Reflecting on the party’s prospects in the 2026 Assembly polls, Sarma noted that panchayat elections reflect rural sentiment, while assembly polls cover both rural and urban regions, where the BJP traditionally performs strongly.

"Presently, the BJP-led alliance's potential in Assam is 104 seats. However, there is a difference between potential and reality. We hope that we will win 95 seats. But everything depends on the public mood," the Chief Minister remarked.

According to data from the Assam State Election Commission (ASEC), the BJP has already secured 242 Anchalik Panchayat seats, while its ally, Asom Gana Parishad (AGP), has won 30. The opposition Congress trails with 34 seats, followed by Independents at 14. One seat each has gone to Raijor Dal and AIUDF.



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In the Zilla Parishad tier, the BJP has won 26 seats and AGP 3, with no opposition party yet opening its account.

Thousands of Gram Panchayat (GP) seats, which were contested without party symbols, have also been declared, with all winners being Independents by technical classification.

Asked about the upcoming Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR) elections, Sarma confirmed that the BJP will contest independently in select constituencies but affirmed that its alliance with the United People's Party Liberal (UPPL) will continue.

"We will fight alone in BTR, but not in all seats. We will contest only where we are strong. Our alliance with UPPL remains intact," Sarma clarified.

In the present 126-member Assam Assembly, the BJP holds 64 seats, while allies AGP and UPPL hold 9 and 7 seats respectively. The Congress has 26 MLAs, AIUDF 15, BPF 3, CPI(M) 1, and there is one Independent legislator.

Political observers note that the BJP’s sweeping lead in the rural polls is likely to serve as a momentum booster ahead of the 2026 state elections, reinforcing the ruling party’s rural and grassroots penetration.