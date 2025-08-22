NEC CIL Margherita faces uncertain future; CITU appeals to Assam CM for intervention

The North Eastern Coalfields (NEC) of Coal India Ltd, Margherita, one of Assam’s oldest and once-profitable public sector enterprises, is currently facing severe uncertainty as production at its Tikak Colliery—the only operational mine—has been halted since June.

The stoppage has rendered the century-old enterprise income-less and inactive, raising concerns over the future of workers, the local economy, and the region’s public sector legacy.

Historically, NEC Margherita comprised five collieries—Bargolai, Tikak East and West, Ledo OCP, Tirap, and Tipong—but Tipong, Bargolai, and Namdang have ceased production entirely, while Tirap Colliery has been non-operational since 2019.

In response to the crisis, the Rashtriya Coal Mazdoor Union, affiliated with CITU, held a press conference at Tikak Colliery on Friday. Union leaders, including President Pradeep Ghoshal and Secretary Mantosh Taye, warned that the halt in production has severely affected both workers and the broader local economy.



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“The North Eastern Coalfields in Margherita is the only public sector enterprise in the greater region. Its inactivity threatens livelihoods, economic stability, and social life. It is imperative to reactivate production,” the leaders stated.

They urged both the Union and State governments to take immediate action, particularly drawing attention to the upcoming visit of Assam Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma to Margherita on August 24. The union leaders highlighted that the production halt is primarily due to a lack of space to store soil excavated during mining. Despite NEC owning land, illegal encroachments over the years have prevented the creation of a dumping ground.

Cautioning against bureaucratic delays, the union warned that failure to act could lead to the closure of the century-old institution, dealing a severe blow to the local and state economy. They also clarified that the land under Tikak and Tirap collieries does not fall within the Tirap Tribal Belt and Block, presenting official documents to support this claim.

Union leaders further warned that, without urgent intervention, the workers’ community may be forced to launch a broader movement, as the livelihoods of hundreds and a century-long legacy hang in the balance.